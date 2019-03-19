Cool Earth theory sheds more light on diamonds

Enabling Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal miners become entrepreneurs will help 'awaken' region's economies, WDC Executive Director tells forum Expanding the scope of the Kimberley Process to include issues related to human rights and labor relations, as is being advocated by the World Diamond Council (WDC), will help create conditions in which Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal diamond...

De Beers shuts down diamond-recycling division De Beers is planning to close its diamond-recycling division, the International Institute of Diamond Valuation (IIDV), as it is no longer a viable option due to digital advancements.

ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Lucapa seeks to reduce Mothae development debt facility Lucapa Diamond said it has agreed to funding and refinancing arrangements with New Azilian and Equigold, which will help reduce the Mothae development debt facility ahead of schedule, along with other obligations, while also supplementing working capital...