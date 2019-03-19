Cool Earth theory sheds more light on diamonds

(sciencedaily.com) - A Queensland University of Technology geologist has published a new theory on the thermal evolution of Earth billions of years ago that explains why diamonds have formed as precious gemstones rather than just lumps of common graphite.
Enabling Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal miners become entrepreneurs will help 'awaken' region's economies, WDC Executive Director tells forum
Expanding the scope of the Kimberley Process to include issues related to human rights and labor relations, as is being advocated by the World Diamond Council (WDC), will help create conditions in which Sub-Saharan Africa's artisanal diamond...
Today
De Beers shuts down diamond-recycling division
De Beers is planning to close its diamond-recycling division, the International Institute of Diamond Valuation (IIDV), as it is no longer a viable option due to digital advancements.
Today
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Israel for $9.3 mln
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Yesterday
Lucapa seeks to reduce Mothae development debt facility
Lucapa Diamond said it has agreed to funding and refinancing arrangements with New Azilian and Equigold, which will help reduce the Mothae development debt facility ahead of schedule, along with other obligations, while also supplementing working capital...
Yesterday
Signet Jewelers Reports 4Q and Fiscal 2019 Results
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks (“fourth quarter Fiscal 2019”) and 52 weeks ("Fiscal 2019") ended February 2, 2019.
Yesterday