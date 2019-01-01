Jewelers must say whether diamonds are mined or synthetic: U.S. FTC

DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories.

Retail sales in Hong Kong drop in Feb 2019 Sales across all retail categories declined 10.1% in value to HK$ 40.7 bln during February 2019. Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts decreased 9.7% in February after a revised 4.1% increase in January, as per data released...

WFDB welcomes the GIA's changes to reports for lab-grown diamonds The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) welcomed overall the changes by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) to its reports for lab-grown diamonds.

Advertisements for lab-grown diamonds must be crystal clear warns FTC The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising said on April 2, that it has sent warning letters to eight companies, including Diamond Foundry, insisting that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds...