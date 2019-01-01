News

DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories.

Retail sales in Hong Kong drop in Feb 2019

Sales across all retail categories declined 10.1% in value to HK$ 40.7 bln during February 2019. Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts decreased 9.7% in February after a revised 4.1% increase in January, as per data released...

WFDB welcomes the GIA's changes to reports for lab-grown diamonds

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) welcomed overall the changes by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) to its reports for lab-grown diamonds.

Advertisements for lab-grown diamonds must be crystal clear warns FTC

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising said on April 2, that it has sent warning letters to eight companies, including Diamond Foundry, insisting that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds...

De Beers happy with US directive on marketing synthetic diamonds

De Beers is happy with a directive made by US Federal Trade Commission asking diamond manufacturers to distinguish in advertising if their goods were naturally mined or laboratory grown, according to a news report.

Jewelers must say whether diamonds are mined or synthetic: U.S. FTC

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising, said on Tuesday that it has sent warning letters to eight companies to insist that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds that come from mines and those made in laboratories. The FTC said that it had found instances where the eight companies advertised diamond jewelry “without clearly and conspicuously disclosing that the diamonds are laboratory-created,” according to the letter. The agency declined to identify the recipients of the letters. An unredacted version of one of the letters seen by Reuters identified that recipient as Diamond Foundry, a California company that makes laboratory diamonds.

