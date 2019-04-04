News

A unique 54-carat diamond was mined at the Grib mining division

AGD Diamonds, which develops the Grib deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, reported that on April 4, 2019, the company unearthed a 54.21 ct diamond of gem quality.

Yesterday

De Beers ups diamond sales as rough demand stabilises

De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said there was a continuation of stable demand for its rough diamonds during the third cycle of 2019, which raked in $575 million compared with $524 million, a year earlier.

Yesterday

AGD DIAMONDS and LIEBHERR agree to strengthen cooperation

Yesterday, a delegation of specialists from AGD DIAMONDS, JSC took part in Bauma-2019, the largest exhibition of mining and construction equipment in Munich, Germany.

Yesterday

JNA Awards & RJC team up to promote responsible business practices

The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have teamed up anew for JNA Awards 2019 to promote responsible business practices in the international jewellery industry.

Yesterday

AGD DIAMONDS reports 2018 results

The Board of Directors of AGD DIAMONDS announced the results of 2018 and reviewed the materials for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. 2018 was a successful year for the Arkhangelsk-based diamond miner.

Yesterday

Dead People And Pets Are Being Forged Into Pretty Blue Diamonds - Here's How It Works

Today
Expert reports
(sciencealert.com) - When a person dies, cremation is an increasingly popular option. The practice eclipsed burials in the US in 2015 and is expected to make up more than half of all body disposals by 2020, according to the Cremation Association of North America. But instead of storing a loved one's cremains in an urn or sprinkling them outside, a growing number of bereaved consumers are doing something more adventurous: forging the ashes into diamonds.

