Dead People And Pets Are Being Forged Into Pretty Blue Diamonds - Here's How It Works

A unique 54-carat diamond was mined at the Grib mining division
AGD Diamonds, which develops the Grib deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, reported that on April 4, 2019, the company unearthed a 54.21 ct diamond of gem quality.
Yesterday
De Beers ups diamond sales as rough demand stabilises
De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said there was a continuation of stable demand for its rough diamonds during the third cycle of 2019, which raked in $575 million compared with $524 million, a year earlier.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS and LIEBHERR agree to strengthen cooperation
Yesterday, a delegation of specialists from AGD DIAMONDS, JSC took part in Bauma-2019, the largest exhibition of mining and construction equipment in Munich, Germany.
Yesterday
JNA Awards & RJC team up to promote responsible business practices
The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) have teamed up anew for JNA Awards 2019 to promote responsible business practices in the international jewellery industry.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS reports 2018 results
The Board of Directors of AGD DIAMONDS announced the results of 2018 and reviewed the materials for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. 2018 was a successful year for the Arkhangelsk-based diamond miner.
Yesterday