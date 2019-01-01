Why diamond miners are wary of the Markle sparkle

Statement of AGD Diamonds’ Press Service In connection with the article titled “From Russia with Grib” published by the Rough & Polished news agency on its website, the Press Service of AGD Diamonds considers it necessary to state that this article does not reflect the real situation in the...

Firestone unearths 72 ct yellow diamond at Liqhobong Firestone Diamonds said it has recovered a 72 carat yellow diamond from its Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho during the past weekend.



Namdia chooses diamond buyers for the next two-years – report Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has selected 16 companies that will buy its stones from 2019 to 2021, according to a local news report.



National Bank of Fujairah launches representative office in Antwerp The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC inaugurated its first international representative office in the heart of the Antwerp Diamond District, the largest rough trading hub in the world, says a press note from the Bank.