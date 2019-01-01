News

Statement of AGD Diamonds’ Press Service

In connection with the article titled “From Russia with Grib” published by the Rough & Polished news agency on its website, the Press Service of AGD Diamonds considers it necessary to state that this article does not reflect the real situation in the...

Yesterday

Firestone unearths 72 ct yellow diamond at Liqhobong

Firestone Diamonds said it has recovered a 72 carat yellow diamond from its Liqhobong Mine, in Lesotho during the past weekend.

Yesterday

Namdia chooses diamond buyers for the next two-years – report

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has selected 16 companies that will buy its stones from 2019 to 2021, according to a local news report.

Yesterday

National Bank of Fujairah launches representative office in Antwerp

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC inaugurated its first international representative office in the heart of the Antwerp Diamond District, the largest rough trading hub in the world, says a press note from the Bank.

Yesterday

Tiffany & Co. launches a new engagement ring campaign

Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of its new campaign Believe In Love, which started on April1,2019, says a press note from the company.

Yesterday

Why diamond miners are wary of the Markle sparkle

Today
Expert reports
(The Financial Times) - In her first official engagement of the year Meghan Markle wore a pair of diamond earrings that were notable not for their sparkle but for their origin: made in a lab rather than mined from the earth. The jewellery came from Antwerp-based Kimai, which promises chemically identical diamonds “without the social and environmental impact” of those produced by men and machinery.

