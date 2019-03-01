FTC Sends Warning Letters to Companies Regarding Diamond Ad Disclosures

News
WFDB welcomes the GIA's changes to reports for lab-grown diamonds
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses welcomed overall the changes by the Gemological Institute of America to its reports for lab-grown diamonds.
Today
Advertisements for lab-grown diamonds must be crystal clear warns FTC
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising said on April 2, that it has sent warning letters to eight companies, including Diamond Foundry, insisting that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds...
Yesterday
De Beers happy with US directive on marketing synthetic diamonds
De Beers is happy with a directive made by US Federal Trade Commission asking diamond manufacturers to distinguish in advertising if their goods were naturally mined or laboratory grown, according to a news report.
Yesterday
Lucapa recovers ‘top-colour’ 55 ct diamond from Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a ‘top-colour’ 55 carat diamond from its new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
De Beers boosts transparency throughout diamond value chain
De Beers said it will support the diamond trade in providing enhanced transparency regarding diamonds purchased from its sight sales by introducing a “diamonds from DTC” source of origin claim.
Yesterday