FTC Sends Warning Letters to Companies Regarding Diamond Ad Disclosures

WFDB welcomes the GIA's changes to reports for lab-grown diamonds The World Federation of Diamond Bourses welcomed overall the changes by the Gemological Institute of America to its reports for lab-grown diamonds.



Advertisements for lab-grown diamonds must be crystal clear warns FTC The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising said on April 2, that it has sent warning letters to eight companies, including Diamond Foundry, insisting that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds...

De Beers happy with US directive on marketing synthetic diamonds De Beers is happy with a directive made by US Federal Trade Commission asking diamond manufacturers to distinguish in advertising if their goods were naturally mined or laboratory grown, according to a news report.



Lucapa recovers ‘top-colour’ 55 ct diamond from Mothae Lucapa Diamond has recovered a ‘top-colour’ 55 carat diamond from its new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.

