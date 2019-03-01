News

WFDB welcomes the GIA's changes to reports for lab-grown diamonds

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses welcomed overall the changes by the Gemological Institute of America to its reports for lab-grown diamonds.

Advertisements for lab-grown diamonds must be crystal clear warns FTC

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which investigates allegations of deceptive advertising said on April 2, that it has sent warning letters to eight companies, including Diamond Foundry, insisting that they distinguish in advertisements between diamonds...

De Beers happy with US directive on marketing synthetic diamonds

De Beers is happy with a directive made by US Federal Trade Commission asking diamond manufacturers to distinguish in advertising if their goods were naturally mined or laboratory grown, according to a news report.

Lucapa recovers ‘top-colour’ 55 ct diamond from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a ‘top-colour’ 55 carat diamond from its new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.

De Beers boosts transparency throughout diamond value chain

De Beers said it will support the diamond trade in providing enhanced transparency regarding diamonds purchased from its sight sales by introducing a “diamonds from DTC” source of origin claim.

FTC Sends Warning Letters to Companies Regarding Diamond Ad Disclosures

(ftc.gov) - Federal Trade Commission staff sent eight letters to jewelry marketers warning them that some of their online advertisements of jewelry made with simulated or laboratory-created diamonds may deceive consumers, in violation of the FTC Act. The letters note that in July 2018, the FTC issued updated Guides for the Jewelry, Precious Metals, and Pewter Industries that provide marketers with information on how to make non-deceptive representations about jewelry and related products, including mined, lab-created, and simulated diamonds. Failure to follow the Guides, the staff warns, may result in enforcement actions if the FTC determines the companies engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices. Such actions could result in civil penalties if the company engaged in practices knowing that the Commission has already deemed them deceptive in earlier litigation.

