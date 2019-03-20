Global Witness says more needs to be done to halt human rights abuses in diamond mining

(m.miningweekly.com) - International nonprofit organisation Global Witness (GW) has welcomed the World Diamond Council’s (WDC’s) response to the government-led Kimberley Process (KP) certification scheme, but says more needs to be done.
News
Stornoway Reports First Quarter 2019 Production and Sales Results
Stornoway Diamond Corporation announced production and sales results at the Renard Diamond Mine for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Today
ZCDC gets greenlight to lead establishment of special economic zone
State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has been granted permission by government to lead the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) in Mutare for the diamond and jewellery industry.
Today
ALROSA sells $377 mln worth of diamonds in March
ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond producer, announces its diamond sales results for March and the first three months of 2019.
Yesterday
AGD Diamonds is a member of the International Arctic Forum
The delegation of AGD Diamonds took part in the V International Arctic Forum "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue", held in St. Petersburg.
Yesterday
AGD Diamonds holds talks with Cummins and Vermeer
The delegation of AGD Diamonds on a working visit to Germany held talks with Cummins on April 9, which resulted in a signed protocol on cooperation with the manufacturer of the Cummins engines and the KAMSS-service company, while the day before the AGD...
Yesterday