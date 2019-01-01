Can blockchain and traceability provide more sustainable outcomes for diamond and gemstone supply chains?

News
Stornoway reports its 2018 operating results
Stornoway Diamond Corporation reported its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Today
Russian scientists found a new use for diamonds as semiconductors when creating lasers and LEDs
Scientists at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology reported that diamonds could be used to create one of the effects to produce lasers and LEDs, according to an article published in Semiconductor Science and Technology Magazine.
Yesterday
ALROSA will pay for the audit of its reputation 2.8 million rubles
Yakutia-based diamond miner ALROSA has ordered a costly audit of its reputation through Russia’s government procurement website. The company intends to pay 2.8 million rubles for this service.
Yesterday
South Korea-Antwerp trade to soar sans diamond tax
Representatives of the AWDC joined Belgium’s state visit to South Korea from March 24 to 28.
Yesterday
ALROSA raised $11.8 mln at this year’s first diamond auction in New York
ALROSA, the world’s leading diamond miner, held its first New York diamond auction this year. The company traditionally offered a range of special size rough diamonds. The total revenue from the auction amounted to $11.8 million.
Yesterday