Can blockchain and traceability provide more sustainable outcomes for diamond and gemstone supply chains?

Stornoway reports its 2018 operating results Stornoway Diamond Corporation reported its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Russian scientists found a new use for diamonds as semiconductors when creating lasers and LEDs Scientists at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology reported that diamonds could be used to create one of the effects to produce lasers and LEDs, according to an article published in Semiconductor Science and Technology Magazine.



ALROSA will pay for the audit of its reputation 2.8 million rubles Yakutia-based diamond miner ALROSA has ordered a costly audit of its reputation through Russia’s government procurement website. The company intends to pay 2.8 million rubles for this service.

South Korea-Antwerp trade to soar sans diamond tax Representatives of the AWDC joined Belgium’s state visit to South Korea from March 24 to 28.