The curse of Murowa diamonds

De Beers will remain a natural diamond business – Cleaver De Beers said it will predominantly remain a natural diamond business despite its decision last year to launch Lightbox Jewelry, an online company that sells synthetic diamonds.



ALROSA to open Zim office end of April as Anjin pours in $20 mln on Marange return Russian diamond giant, ALROSA is set to complete setting up its office in Zimbabwe by the end of this month, according to a local newspaper.



Petra recovers 425.10 ct diamond at Cullinan mine Petra Diamonds has recovered a 425.10 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan diamond mine, in South Africa.



Christie’s to offer a historic tiara in the Magnificent Jewels sale in May Christie’s announced that it will offer an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara for the first time in its upcoming Magnificent Jewels sale on 15 May in Geneva. The tiara is estimated to be sold for $230,000-340,000.

