The curse of Murowa diamonds

News
De Beers will remain a natural diamond business – Cleaver
De Beers said it will predominantly remain a natural diamond business despite its decision last year to launch Lightbox Jewelry, an online company that sells synthetic diamonds.
Yesterday
ALROSA to open Zim office end of April as Anjin pours in $20 mln on Marange return
Russian diamond giant, ALROSA is set to complete setting up its office in Zimbabwe by the end of this month, according to a local newspaper.
Yesterday
Petra recovers 425.10 ct diamond at Cullinan mine
Petra Diamonds has recovered a 425.10 carat D colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan diamond mine, in South Africa.
Yesterday
Christie’s to offer a historic tiara in the Magnificent Jewels sale in May
Christie’s announced that it will offer an aquamarine and diamond historic tiara for the first time in its upcoming Magnificent Jewels sale on 15 May in Geneva. The tiara is estimated to be sold for $230,000-340,000.
Yesterday
Star Diamond Corporation announces 2018 year end results
The independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Star Diamond’s 100% held Star and Orion South kimberlites project estimates that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year project life...
Yesterday