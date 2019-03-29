News

Firestone says Liqhobong Cut 3 extension not economical for now

Firestone Diamonds said the current average diamond values realised and economic assumptions makes it uneconomically viable, for now, to embark on the Cut 3 extension at Liqhobong, in Lesotho.

Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the most reputable diamond companies in the world developed a unique diamond cut for the Korean market.

CEDEX to start trading services by listing $50 mln worth of diamonds

Blockchain-based diamond commodity exchange CEDEX announced that it has secured over 6,000 diamonds worth more than $50 mln to start trading on the platform.

Shortfall in global diamond supply imminent – report

Panmure Gordon has forecast a shortfall in global diamond supply starting this year and continuing through 2021, according to a news report.

Christie’s to present some rarest diamonds at its Magnificent Jewels auction in April

Christie’s New York auction of Magnificent Jewels which will take place on April 16 will present some diamonds and jewellery pieces worth millions of dollars each.

Jewellers battle to catch the eye of wannabe fiancés

Today
Expert reports
(The Financial Times) - Jewellery houses are upping their game in the unceasing battle to boost their visibility in online searches for engagement rings — the most searched-for jewellery term. The rewards on offer are huge. The highly competitive bridal segment accounts for 27 per cent of diamond sales by value across the US, China and Japan, according to De Beers — a combined market worth $58bn.

