Jewellers battle to catch the eye of wannabe fiancés

Firestone says Liqhobong Cut 3 extension not economical for now
Firestone Diamonds said the current average diamond values realised and economic assumptions makes it uneconomically viable, for now, to embark on the Cut 3 extension at Liqhobong, in Lesotho.
29 march 2019
Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group
IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the most reputable diamond companies in the world developed a unique diamond cut for the Korean market.
29 march 2019
CEDEX to start trading services by listing $50 mln worth of diamonds
Blockchain-based diamond commodity exchange CEDEX announced that it has secured over 6,000 diamonds worth more than $50 mln to start trading on the platform.
29 march 2019
Shortfall in global diamond supply imminent – report
Panmure Gordon has forecast a shortfall in global diamond supply starting this year and continuing through 2021, according to a news report.
29 march 2019
Christie’s to present some rarest diamonds at its Magnificent Jewels auction in April
Christie’s New York auction of Magnificent Jewels which will take place on April 16 will present some diamonds and jewellery pieces worth millions of dollars each.
29 march 2019