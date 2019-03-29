Jewellers battle to catch the eye of wannabe fiancés

Firestone says Liqhobong Cut 3 extension not economical for now Firestone Diamonds said the current average diamond values realised and economic assumptions makes it uneconomically viable, for now, to embark on the Cut 3 extension at Liqhobong, in Lesotho.

Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the most reputable diamond companies in the world developed a unique diamond cut for the Korean market.

CEDEX to start trading services by listing $50 mln worth of diamonds Blockchain-based diamond commodity exchange CEDEX announced that it has secured over 6,000 diamonds worth more than $50 mln to start trading on the platform.

Shortfall in global diamond supply imminent – report Panmure Gordon has forecast a shortfall in global diamond supply starting this year and continuing through 2021, according to a news report.

