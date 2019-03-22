Op-Ed: What can we expect from the future of Angola’s mining sector?

(cnbcafrica.com) - Angola is currently the world’s fifth-largest producer of diamonds with 60 percent of the country’s diamond resources not yet utilized. Representing nine percent of the diamond value throughout the world, the country is mining high quality diamonds. Meanwhile, diamond mines around world are getting too old to explore. Angola is primed to elevate its status as a diamond producer in Africa with the guidance of Angolan president João Lourenço who believes the country should flourish with the untouched natural resources in its mines. The vision by President Lourenço for mining production in the country will increase revenue and attract more investment opportunities in the nation.
News
Namdia receives 78 bids from potential diamond buyers
Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has received 78 applications from potential diamond buyers around the world, according to local news reports.
Today
ALROSA changes its client policy to maximize profit
ALROSA, a Russian diamond mining company, intends to modernize its client policy to increase the company's profit, FINMARKET.RU reports, citing the company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov.
Today
Synthetic diamond coating is a new challenge for gemmologists
A study concerning a yellow crystal submitted for analysis to the Far East Geological Institute (FEGI) showed that the stone was a synthetic moissanite covered with a thin diamond film, says a report in the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA)...
Today
Lulo diamond resource carats up 90% to 80,400 at modelled average of $1,420/ct –Lucapa
Lucapa Diamond said the in-situ resource carats at its 40 percent-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola has leaped 90% to 80,400 at a modelled average price per carat of $1,420, a 17% increase on the previous modelled estimate of $1,215 per carat...
22 march 2019
The list of nominees to the Supervisory Board of ALROSA approved
On March 21, 2019, ALROSA Supervisory Board considered by absent voting the nominees from the shareholders to the Supervisory Board and the Revision Committee.
22 march 2019