Will Diamond Producers Association's New Program Help Jewelry Retailers Sell Diamonds To Women?

Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo core earnings down on high-value diamonds sale delay – Lucapa Lucapa Diamonds said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of $2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 against a profit of...

Gokhran to auction diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation In April 2019, Gokhran intends to hold an auction of rough diamonds from the State Fund of Russia. The auction will be held for the domestic market.

Firestone H2 revenue reaches $27.4mln amid weak diamond prices Firestone Diamonds said it sold 385,941 carats during the six months ended 31 December 2018 worth $27.4 million compared with 352,272 carats sold, the first half of the year for $26.0 million.



Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President Transparency in business is enabled when all terminology and metrics are accepted and understood by all participants, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has told a gemmological conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.