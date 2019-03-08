News

Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo core earnings down on high-value diamonds sale delay – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamonds said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of $2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 against a profit of...

Gokhran to auction diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation

In April 2019, Gokhran intends to hold an auction of rough diamonds from the State Fund of Russia. The auction will be held for the domestic market.

Firestone H2 revenue reaches $27.4mln amid weak diamond prices

Firestone Diamonds said it sold 385,941 carats during the six months ended 31 December 2018 worth $27.4 million compared with 352,272 carats sold, the first half of the year for $26.0 million.

Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President

Transparency in business is enabled when all terminology and metrics are accepted and understood by all participants, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has told a gemmological conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

VDB App to sell lab-grown diamonds

Virtual Diamond Boutique, an online seller of diamonds, has announced that it will release a complete offering of lab-grown diamonds.

Will Diamond Producers Association's New Program Help Jewelry Retailers Sell Diamonds To Women?

(The Forbes) - The Diamond Producers Association has just launched a new campaign to help jewelers tap the other half of the potential diamond market—women. The campaign, entitled “For Me, From Me,” is designed to add extra juice to what the DPA calls the industry’s “strongest growth engine,” self-purchasing women. Today women’s self-purchases represent about one-third of all U.S. diamond jewelry sales , which De Beers reports is a $43 billion market.

