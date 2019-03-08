Will Diamond Producers Association's New Program Help Jewelry Retailers Sell Diamonds To Women?

News
Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo core earnings down on high-value diamonds sale delay – Lucapa
Lucapa Diamonds said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of $2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 against a profit of...
Yesterday
Gokhran to auction diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation
In April 2019, Gokhran intends to hold an auction of rough diamonds from the State Fund of Russia. The auction will be held for the domestic market.
Yesterday
Firestone H2 revenue reaches $27.4mln amid weak diamond prices
Firestone Diamonds said it sold 385,941 carats during the six months ended 31 December 2018 worth $27.4 million compared with 352,272 carats sold, the first half of the year for $26.0 million.
Yesterday
Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President
Transparency in business is enabled when all terminology and metrics are accepted and understood by all participants, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has told a gemmological conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Yesterday
VDB App to sell lab-grown diamonds
Virtual Diamond Boutique, an online seller of diamonds, has announced that it will release a complete offering of lab-grown diamonds.
Yesterday