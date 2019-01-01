News

Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President

Transparency in business is enabled when all terminology and metrics are accepted and understood by all participants, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has told a gemmological conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

VDB App to sell lab-grown diamonds

Virtual Diamond Boutique, an online seller of diamonds, has announced that it will release a complete offering of lab-grown diamonds.

Anjin resumes diamond mining in Marange?

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group (AFECС) and Matt Bronze,which is owned by the Zimbabwe National Army, has returned to resume operations in Marange, according to a local non-governmental...

Gemfields incurs $60m loss despite huge revenue in 2018

Gemfields recorded a loss after tax of $60.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a profit of $45.1 million, a year earlier as the impairment charges and fair value losses have eroded the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation...

Chinese company Alibaba’s on-line project with AWDC gathers momentum

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and the Alibaba Group selling Antwerp-sourced diamonds in an online flagship store called “Shape of Antwerp” T-Mall is showing great promise.

Swatch Indicates Baselworld Pullout Is Permanent

(jckonline.com) - Swatch Group, which made waves when it withdrew from Baselworld last summer, is now indicating it has no plans to return to the watch industry’s biggest fair.

