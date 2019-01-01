Swatch Indicates Baselworld Pullout Is Permanent

(jckonline.com) - Swatch Group, which made waves when it withdrew from Baselworld last summer, is now indicating it has no plans to return to the watch industry’s biggest fair.
Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President
Transparency in business is enabled when all terminology and metrics are accepted and understood by all participants, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri has told a gemmological conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.
VDB App to sell lab-grown diamonds
Virtual Diamond Boutique, an online seller of diamonds, has announced that it will release a complete offering of lab-grown diamonds.
Anjin resumes diamond mining in Marange?
Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group (AFECС) and Matt Bronze,which is owned by the Zimbabwe National Army, has returned to resume operations in Marange, according to a local non-governmental...
Gemfields incurs $60m loss despite huge revenue in 2018
Gemfields recorded a loss after tax of $60.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a profit of $45.1 million, a year earlier as the impairment charges and fair value losses have eroded the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation...
Chinese company Alibaba’s on-line project with AWDC gathers momentum
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and the Alibaba Group selling Antwerp-sourced diamonds in an online flagship store called “Shape of Antwerp” T-Mall is showing great promise.
