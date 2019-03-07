News

Botswana Diamonds concludes intensification drilling at Thorny River

Botswana Diamonds said it has concluded the intensification drilling programme on the Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein farms, which form part of the Thorny River project, in South Africa.

Today

ALROSA and Endiama sign a Memorandum of Understanding

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, and the Angolan national company Endiama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov and Chairman of the Administrative Council of Endiama Jose Ganga Junior signed the document...

Yesterday

Angolan President visits Russian-Angolan business forum and USO of ALROSA

Angolan President João Lourenço, during an official visit to Russia on April 3, attended Russian-Angolan business forum and United Selling Organization of ALROSA.

Yesterday

DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories.

Yesterday

BlueRock Q1 diamond sales up 18%

BlueRock Diamonds said it sold 1,847 carats of diamonds in the first quarter of 2019 from its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, an 18% increase compared with 1,563 carats, a year earlier.

Yesterday

Household net worth falls by largest amount since the Great Recession, new Fed data shows

Today
Expert reports
(The Washington Post) - Total household net worth in the fourth quarter of 2018 dropped by the largest amount since the fourth quarter of 2008 when the country was amid a steep recession, according to data released by the Federal Reserve. Total household net worth is a measure of the assets — such as homes, stocks and bank accounts — owned by American families and nonprofits minus their debts. In the fourth quarter of 2018, it fell by about $3.7 trillion, a 3.5 percent quarterly decline. Going back to 1952, the start of the Fed’s data, only three quarters — the third and fourth quarters of 2008, and the second quarter of 1962 — posted bigger declines in household net worth, percentage-wise.


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished