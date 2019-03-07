Household net worth falls by largest amount since the Great Recession, new Fed data shows

Botswana Diamonds concludes intensification drilling at Thorny River Botswana Diamonds said it has concluded the intensification drilling programme on the Frischgewaagt and Hartbeesfontein farms, which form part of the Thorny River project, in South Africa.

ALROSA and Endiama sign a Memorandum of Understanding ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, and the Angolan national company Endiama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov and Chairman of the Administrative Council of Endiama Jose Ganga Junior signed the document...

Angolan President visits Russian-Angolan business forum and USO of ALROSA Angolan President João Lourenço, during an official visit to Russia on April 3, attended Russian-Angolan business forum and United Selling Organization of ALROSA.



DPA welcomes FTC’s warning to lab-grown diamond sector The Diamond Producers Association (DPA), which represents mining companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto and ALROSA, welcomed the FTC insistence that companies distinguish between diamonds that are mined and those that are made in laboratories.