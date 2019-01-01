The end of emotion – the beginning of reason

News
Namdia receives 78 bids from potential diamond buyers
Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has received 78 applications from potential diamond buyers around the world, according to local news reports.
ALROSA changes its client policy to maximize profit
ALROSA, a Russian diamond mining company, intends to modernize its client policy to increase the company's profit, FINMARKET.RU reports, citing the company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov.
Synthetic diamond coating is a new challenge for gemmologists
A study concerning a yellow crystal submitted for analysis to the Far East Geological Institute (FEGI) showed that the stone was a synthetic moissanite covered with a thin diamond film, says a report in the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA)...
Angola takes operation transparency to the coast
Angola has expanded its operation transparency to the country’s coastal areas to combat smuggling, human trafficking and illegal fishing.
Graff adds Lesotho pink gem to its portfolio
Graff, which has represented the rarest diamonds for over half a century, has added a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 to its portfolio, as per the announcement on the official site of the company.
