Namdia receives 78 bids from potential diamond buyers

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has received 78 applications from potential diamond buyers around the world, according to local news reports.

Yesterday

ALROSA changes its client policy to maximize profit

ALROSA, a Russian diamond mining company, intends to modernize its client policy to increase the company's profit, FINMARKET.RU reports, citing the company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov.

Yesterday

Synthetic diamond coating is a new challenge for gemmologists

A study concerning a yellow crystal submitted for analysis to the Far East Geological Institute (FEGI) showed that the stone was a synthetic moissanite covered with a thin diamond film, says a report in the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA)...

Yesterday

Angola takes operation transparency to the coast

Angola has expanded its operation transparency to the country’s coastal areas to combat smuggling, human trafficking and illegal fishing.

Yesterday

Graff adds Lesotho pink gem to its portfolio

Graff, which has represented the rarest diamonds for over half a century, has added a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 to its portfolio, as per the announcement on the official site of the company.

Yesterday

The end of emotion – the beginning of reason

Today
(idexonline.com) - The March issue of IDEX Magazine is out. The cover story invites readers to consider the future of the diamond industry, specifically the bulk of diamond mining production, those rough diamonds that are cut and polished to become melee. Is there a chance that we can soon stop talking about synthetic or lab-grown diamonds (LGDs)? I really hope so. We need to focus on marketing and selling diamonds. And melee is the bread and butter of the entire supply pipeline.

