U.A.E., 9 Other Jurisdictions Added to EU Tax-Haven Blacklist

Chinese company Alibaba’s on-line project with AWDC gathers momentum The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and the Alibaba Group selling Antwerp-sourced diamonds in an online flagship store called “Shape of Antwerp” T-Mall is showing great promise.

Diamond Services introduces new lab-grown diamond identification system Diamond Services, the Hong Kong-headquartered developer of technological systems and services for detecting laboratory grown, imitation and treated diamonds, says in its press note that it is introducing into its laboratories a new device developed by...

‘Botswana Diamonds on track to become diamond producer by mid-2019’ Botswana Diamonds said it is on course to commence bulk sampling and to produce diamonds at the Thorny River project, in South Africa by mid-year.



Hong Kong company awarded Guinness World Record at Baselworld Coronet was recognised by the Guinness World Records for its ‘Mudan’ watch which was unveiled at Baselworld 2019, the prestigious Swiss watch and jewellery trade fair.