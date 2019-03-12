News

Chinese company Alibaba’s on-line project with AWDC gathers momentum

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and the Alibaba Group selling Antwerp-sourced diamonds in an online flagship store called “Shape of Antwerp” T-Mall is showing great promise.

Today

Diamond Services introduces new lab-grown diamond identification system

Diamond Services, the Hong Kong-headquartered developer of technological systems and services for detecting laboratory grown, imitation and treated diamonds, says in its press note that it is introducing into its laboratories a new device developed by...

Today

‘Botswana Diamonds on track to become diamond producer by mid-2019’

Botswana Diamonds said it is on course to commence bulk sampling and to produce diamonds at the Thorny River project, in South Africa by mid-year.

Yesterday

Hong Kong company awarded Guinness World Record at Baselworld

Coronet was recognised by the Guinness World Records for its ‘Mudan’ watch which was unveiled at Baselworld 2019, the prestigious Swiss watch and jewellery trade fair.

Yesterday

Worldwide jewelry sales rise by 4% in 2018 - ALROSA

Global sales of diamond jewelry grew by 4% in 2018 compared with last year and amounted to $85.9 billion.

Yesterday

U.A.E., 9 Other Jurisdictions Added to EU Tax-Haven Blacklist

Today
Expert reports
(Bloomberg) - European Union finance ministers agreed to add 10 countries to a blacklist of alleged tax havens, including the United Arab Emirates and Bermuda, despite last-minute push-back by some EU nations. The agreement means the list will now have 15 jurisdictions, triple the number of what it had before the review. It comes just over a year after the EU agreed to “name and shame” a small number of nations as part of its efforts to fight opaque practices that facilitate tax avoidance by multinationals and individuals.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished