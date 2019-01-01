De Beers VP Says Slowdown in Smalls is Largely Cyclical, Not Due to Impact of Lab-grown Diamonds

ALROSA price index has fallen by 2% in the last five months ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said that the price index for ALROSA rough diamonds fell by almost 2% over the past five months, FINMARKET.RU reported.



Debswana begins extension of Jwaneng to 2035 Debswana Diamond Company, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has commenced the Cut-9 project to extend the life of Jwaneng Mine to 2035.



India’s polished diamond exports down 3.5% in February Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India dropped by 3.51% year-on-year during the month of February 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

BlueRock receives green light to mine throughout the year BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has been granted permission to move to 365-day operations.

