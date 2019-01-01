News

ALROSA price index has fallen by 2% in the last five months

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said that the price index for ALROSA rough diamonds fell by almost 2% over the past five months, FINMARKET.RU reported.

Yesterday

Debswana begins extension of Jwaneng to 2035

Debswana Diamond Company, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has commenced the Cut-9 project to extend the life of Jwaneng Mine to 2035.

Yesterday

India’s polished diamond exports down 3.5% in February

Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India dropped by 3.51% year-on-year during the month of February 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Yesterday

BlueRock receives green light to mine throughout the year

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has been granted permission to move to 365-day operations.

Yesterday

AIGS Lab launches app to verify its gemstone reports

The AIGS Lab has launched an app that can verify AIGS gemstone reports, creating additional protection for customers.

Yesterday

De Beers VP Says Slowdown in Smalls is Largely Cyclical, Not Due to Impact of Lab-grown Diamonds

Today
Expert reports
(gjepc.org) - The segment of the diamond industry dealing in lower-priced and smaller-sized stones has gone through a rather difficult phase over the last few months. While the most recent sales figures released by De Beers and Alrosa, as well as the trading statistics from AWDC, indicate that there could be some signs of a turnaround, however weak, the market is still far below the levels of a year ago. What were the reasons for the slowdown? Are they reflecting the start of a longer-term shift in the industry brought about by the growth of synthetics or lab-grown diamonds? Will the market for small natural diamonds regain some sort of stable equilibrium?

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished