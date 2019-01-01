News

Alrosa wants majority stake to mine diamonds in Zimbabwe – report

Russian diamond miner Alrosa, which will be assessing the quality of Zimbabwe’s diamond reserves over the next six months, wants a majority stake to mine diamonds in the southern African country, according to a news report.

Diamond Fields auctions Namibian marine diamonds for $1.1 mn

Diamond Fields has sold 47,298.18 carats of rough diamonds from the ML111 licence offshore Namibia for $1.1 million.

Two distinct, contrasting sectors emerging in global rough diamond market – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond said the global rough diamond market has divided into two distinct and contrasting sectors.

ALROSA sums up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions in Hong Kong

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions, which were held simultaneously with the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.

SMMEs tipped to drive growth of SA diamond industry

Small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs) will help drive growth of South Africa’s diamond industry, which has been hit by a lack of development and depleting assets, according to a diamond exploration, evaluation and mining geologist.

An Environmental Expert on the Ecological Impact of Lab-Grown Diamonds

(jckonline.com) - For the last few weeks, I have been researching the environmental impact of lab-grown versus mined diamonds for a future blog and article in JCK. And one of the people who I wanted to talk to was Dr. Saleem Ali. Ali, an environmental planner and a professor of energy and the environment at the University of Delaware, is the only academic, to my knowledge, who has studied it. His 2011 working paper on the issue is available here. It was eventually updated and published in the Journal of Bioeconomics in 2017.

