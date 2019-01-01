An Environmental Expert on the Ecological Impact of Lab-Grown Diamonds

Alrosa wants majority stake to mine diamonds in Zimbabwe – report Russian diamond miner Alrosa, which will be assessing the quality of Zimbabwe’s diamond reserves over the next six months, wants a majority stake to mine diamonds in the southern African country, according to a news report.



Diamond Fields auctions Namibian marine diamonds for $1.1 mn Diamond Fields has sold 47,298.18 carats of rough diamonds from the ML111 licence offshore Namibia for $1.1 million.



Two distinct, contrasting sectors emerging in global rough diamond market – Lucapa Lucapa Diamond said the global rough diamond market has divided into two distinct and contrasting sectors.



ALROSA sums up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions in Hong Kong ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions, which were held simultaneously with the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.

