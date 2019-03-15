De Beers makes early in-roads after Lightbox launch sees 60% retreat is synthetic pricing

(miningmx.com) - Remarkable early evidence following the launch of De Beers’ synthetic diamond range, branded as ‘Lightbox’, is that the pricing of competing products has fallen by as much as 60%, according to the group’s CEO, Bruce Cleaver.
Grib Diamonds sales remain flat
Grib Diamonds, a diamond marketing company, saw little difference in rough sales in 2018 yielding $300 million due to lower demand for smaller stones, says Rapaport.
15 march 2019
ALROSA’s revenue up 9% in 2018 despite a drop in sales in carats by 8%
ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, announces its IFRS financial results for 2018.
15 march 2019
Lucapa recovers 83 carat diamond from Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has recovered an 83.9 carat diamond from the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.
15 march 2019
Gem Diamonds posts record dollar per carat price for a Letšeng diamond
Gem Diamonds has sold a 13.33 carat pink diamond, which was recovered at the Letšeng mine in Lesotho last month, for $8,75 million.
15 march 2019
ALROSA sells large diamonds at auction in Vladivostok for $9 mn
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held an auction in Vladivostok for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats). The overall revenue amounted to $9.1 mn.
15 march 2019
