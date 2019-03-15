De Beers makes early in-roads after Lightbox launch sees 60% retreat is synthetic pricing

Grib Diamonds sales remain flat Grib Diamonds, a diamond marketing company, saw little difference in rough sales in 2018 yielding $300 million due to lower demand for smaller stones, says Rapaport.



ALROSA’s revenue up 9% in 2018 despite a drop in sales in carats by 8% ALROSA, the world’s leader in diamond mining, announces its IFRS financial results for 2018.

Lucapa recovers 83 carat diamond from Mothae Lucapa Diamond has recovered an 83.9 carat diamond from the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.



Gem Diamonds posts record dollar per carat price for a Letšeng diamond Gem Diamonds has sold a 13.33 carat pink diamond, which was recovered at the Letšeng mine in Lesotho last month, for $8,75 million.

