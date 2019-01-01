News

ALROSA holds meeting with clients

ALROSA held a traditional meeting with clients and ALROSA Night event in the Arts Center on the premises of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

Yesterday

IDE leaders hold talks with Angola to increase direct rough sales to Israel

A delegation of the heads of the Israel Ministry of Economy and the leadership of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) visited Angola recently to meet with key officials in the country’s rough diamond sector to take advantage of changes in Angola’s...

Yesterday

CIBJO releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades  

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a simplified guide to ethical and responsible practices in the handling and trading of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and coral, and has made it available for downloading in PDF format from...

Yesterday

ALROSA and Chow Sang Sang of China to trade in euros

Mining major ALROSA finally succeeds in convincing Chinese customer to deal with it in a currency other than US dollars, says a report in South China Morning Post.

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds core earnings up 69% to $82.3 mln

Gem Diamonds said its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 69% to $82.3 million in 2018 compared to $45 million, the previous year.

Yesterday

Discover the Exotic Inspirations for Van Cleef & Arpels’s Jewelry Collections

Today
Expert reports
(artnet.com) - The maison’s chief executive, Nicolas Bos, describes how the brand brings art, poetry, and dance into jewelry design.
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished