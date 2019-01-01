Discover the Exotic Inspirations for Van Cleef & Arpels’s Jewelry Collections

ALROSA holds meeting with clients ALROSA held a traditional meeting with clients and ALROSA Night event in the Arts Center on the premises of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

IDE leaders hold talks with Angola to increase direct rough sales to Israel A delegation of the heads of the Israel Ministry of Economy and the leadership of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) visited Angola recently to meet with key officials in the country’s rough diamond sector to take advantage of changes in Angola’s...

CIBJO releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a simplified guide to ethical and responsible practices in the handling and trading of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and coral, and has made it available for downloading in PDF format from...

ALROSA and Chow Sang Sang of China to trade in euros Mining major ALROSA finally succeeds in convincing Chinese customer to deal with it in a currency other than US dollars, says a report in South China Morning Post.