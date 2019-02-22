Diamond Scam Probe Reopens Scandal Italian Banks Want to Forget

CIBJO releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a simplified guide to ethical and responsible practices in the handling and trading of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and coral, and has made it available for downloading in PDF format from...

ALROSA and Chow Sang Sang of China to trade in euros Mining major ALROSA finally succeeds in convincing Chinese customer to deal with it in a currency other than US dollars, says a report in South China Morning Post.

Tango’s Oena diamonds fetch $3,170/carat Tango Mining said it sold 104 stones totalling 284 carats from its Oena mine, in South Africa to the state diamond trader at an average price of $3,170 per carat.



TAGS next rough diamond tender to be held at DDE in Dubai Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) will be holding a rough diamond tender in the Almas Tower at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 26th March to the 2nd April 2019, as per a press note from the company.