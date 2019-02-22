News

CIBJO releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades  

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a simplified guide to ethical and responsible practices in the handling and trading of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and coral, and has made it available for downloading in PDF format from...

ALROSA and Chow Sang Sang of China to trade in euros

Mining major ALROSA finally succeeds in convincing Chinese customer to deal with it in a currency other than US dollars, says a report in South China Morning Post.

Tango’s Oena diamonds fetch $3,170/carat

Tango Mining said it sold 104 stones totalling 284 carats from its Oena mine, in South Africa to the state diamond trader at an average price of $3,170 per carat.

TAGS next rough diamond tender to be held at DDE in Dubai

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) will be holding a rough diamond tender in the Almas Tower at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 26th March to the 2nd April 2019, as per a press note from the company.

ALROSA and Endima E.P. join forces to develop the Catoca corporate governance

The Angolan diamond mining company Catoca Ltd Mining Co (major founding shareholders are ALROSA and the Angolan national company Endiama E. P.) will introduce innovations that significantly improve the quality of corporate governance.

Diamond Scam Probe Reopens Scandal Italian Banks Want to Forget

(Bloomberg) - In 2014, Massimo Balestra received a call from an employee at his bank, offering a risk-free investment “as secure as a wall safe.” The resident of a small northern Italian town ended up spending 6,945 euros ($7,876) on a diamond that he says he hasn’t seen since. Balestra is one of almost 100,000 Italians who bought so called “investment diamonds” at the urging of their banks in a widespread arrangement that’s now the target of a criminal investigation by the country’s financial police, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Investigators allege that Italy’s biggest banks hooked up their clients with diamond brokers who sold them stones for as much as double their market price.

