A Polar Vortex?

Fresh push to ban sale of Zim diamonds The Kimberly Process Civil Society Coalition has called on the diamond watchdog to classify Zimbabwe's stones as conflict diamonds to prevent their sale on the formal market.



Petra recovers 100ct white stone at Cullinan mine Petra Diamonds, which was desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues, has unearthed a 100.83 carat D-Colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan Diamond Mine, in South Africa.



Tango abandons diamond exploration project in Botswana Tango Mining has decided against progressing with the Middlepits diamond exploration project, in Botswana after “further internal analysis”, an official said.



STPL awarded by CII for excellence in manufacturing Surat based STPL has received the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing' given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a function in Mumbai. STPL has received this Award for its organized and impactful...