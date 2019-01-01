A Polar Vortex?

News
Fresh push to ban sale of Zim diamonds
The Kimberly Process Civil Society Coalition has called on the diamond watchdog to classify Zimbabwe's stones as conflict diamonds to prevent their sale on the formal market.
Yesterday
Petra recovers 100ct white stone at Cullinan mine
Petra Diamonds, which was desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues, has unearthed a 100.83 carat D-Colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
Yesterday
Tango abandons diamond exploration project in Botswana
Tango Mining has decided against progressing with the Middlepits diamond exploration project, in Botswana after “further internal analysis”, an official said.
Yesterday
STPL awarded by CII for excellence in manufacturing
Surat based STPL has received the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing' given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a function in Mumbai. STPL has received this Award for its organized and impactful...
Yesterday
Richard Mille creates sapphire-set watches
Richard Mille, the company that produces exclusive watches, decided to replace precious metals in the creation of watches with sapphires, according to fr.worldtempus.com.
Yesterday