News

Fresh push to ban sale of Zim diamonds

The Kimberly Process Civil Society Coalition has called on the diamond watchdog to classify Zimbabwe's stones as conflict diamonds to prevent their sale on the formal market.

Yesterday

Petra recovers 100ct white stone at Cullinan mine

Petra Diamonds, which was desperate to recover big stones to boost its revenues, has unearthed a 100.83 carat D-Colour Type II gem quality diamond at its Cullinan Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

Yesterday

Tango abandons diamond exploration project in Botswana

Tango Mining has decided against progressing with the Middlepits diamond exploration project, in Botswana after “further internal analysis”, an official said.

Yesterday

STPL awarded by CII for excellence in manufacturing

Surat based STPL has received the prestigious 'Pinnacle Awards for Excellence in Manufacturing' given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a function in Mumbai. STPL has received this Award for its organized and impactful...

Yesterday

Richard Mille creates sapphire-set watches

Richard Mille, the company that produces exclusive watches, decided to replace precious metals in the creation of watches with sapphires, according to fr.worldtempus.com.

Yesterday

A Polar Vortex?

Today
Expert reports
(PolishedPrices) - The impact of the Lightbox moment is that the bottom has fallen out of the lower end of natural.  Or as De Beers like to refer to it in their press release on the January Sight “the slow movement of lower value rough diamonds through the pipeline.”
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished