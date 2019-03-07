News

Weak diamond demand to affect Botswana mineral revenues in 2019 – report

Botswana, a major diamond producer, has projected its mineral revenues to drop 4% to 13.6-billion pula ($1.26-billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year as a result of a decline in royalties and dividends, according to a news report.

Yesterday

DPA and Signet Jewelers launches a program for diamond verification instruments

DPA and Signet Jewelers jointly launched the independent assurance program ASSURE for diamond verification instruments.

Yesterday

HRD provides Lab Grown Diamond Grading Reports

HRD Antwerp said it will test every diamond whether it is natural or lab grown and start issuing Laboratory Grown Diamond Grading Reports, under disclosed condition.

Yesterday

Zimbabwe to drop indigenisation rule on diamonds, platinum

Zimbabwe is set to drop an empowerment rule requiring local investors to control diamond and platinum mines as it is hampering foreign direct investment, government officials have said.

Yesterday

BK16 most prospective of kimberlites being evaluated in Orapa - Tsodilo

Tsodilo Resources said its BK16 kimberlite project is the most prospective of the kimberlites currently being evaluated in the Orapa kimberlite field, in Orapa, Botswana.

07 march 2019

Diamonds: investor’s best friend?

Today
Expert reports
(Timesof Malta) - Family valuables are rarely a Cullinan, or a Kohinoor. Yet after years of sub-optimal investment returns the idea of diamonds as an ‘alternative investment’ is now increasingly propagated. The prices of gem diamonds were hardly dented by the recent financial crisis and have shown little correlation to other asset classes.
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished