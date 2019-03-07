Diamonds: investor’s best friend?

Weak diamond demand to affect Botswana mineral revenues in 2019 – report Botswana, a major diamond producer, has projected its mineral revenues to drop 4% to 13.6-billion pula ($1.26-billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year as a result of a decline in royalties and dividends, according to a news report.



DPA and Signet Jewelers launches a program for diamond verification instruments DPA and Signet Jewelers jointly launched the independent assurance program ASSURE for diamond verification instruments.





HRD provides Lab Grown Diamond Grading Reports HRD Antwerp said it will test every diamond whether it is natural or lab grown and start issuing Laboratory Grown Diamond Grading Reports, under disclosed condition.



Zimbabwe to drop indigenisation rule on diamonds, platinum Zimbabwe is set to drop an empowerment rule requiring local investors to control diamond and platinum mines as it is hampering foreign direct investment, government officials have said.

