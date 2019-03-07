Diamonds: investor’s best friend?

News
Weak diamond demand to affect Botswana mineral revenues in 2019 – report
Botswana, a major diamond producer, has projected its mineral revenues to drop 4% to 13.6-billion pula ($1.26-billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year as a result of a decline in royalties and dividends, according to a news report.
Yesterday
DPA and Signet Jewelers launches a program for diamond verification instruments
DPA and Signet Jewelers jointly launched the independent assurance program ASSURE for diamond verification instruments.
Yesterday
HRD provides Lab Grown Diamond Grading Reports
HRD Antwerp said it will test every diamond whether it is natural or lab grown and start issuing Laboratory Grown Diamond Grading Reports, under disclosed condition.
Yesterday
Zimbabwe to drop indigenisation rule on diamonds, platinum
Zimbabwe is set to drop an empowerment rule requiring local investors to control diamond and platinum mines as it is hampering foreign direct investment, government officials have said.
Yesterday
BK16 most prospective of kimberlites being evaluated in Orapa - Tsodilo
Tsodilo Resources said its BK16 kimberlite project is the most prospective of the kimberlites currently being evaluated in the Orapa kimberlite field, in Orapa, Botswana.
07 march 2019