Forum examines impact of new tech on jewellery industry

Industry experts came together at a forum during the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to discuss how new technology is changing different aspects of the jewellery industry, including design, manufacturing, marketing and retail, and what the...

Today

Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director creates her own jewellery line

Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director, jewellery and watches, launches her own conceptual jewellery line, which is accessible for all groups of buyers, says businessoffashion.com.

Today

Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers

De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.

01 march 2019

Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project

Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

01 march 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

01 march 2019

Oversupply an Issue at Hong Kong Show

Today
Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - Dealers at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show expressed concerns about sluggish polished demand and an oversupply of goods in the wholesale segment. Inventory moved slowly despite busy traffic at the fair, which began last week, people who attended the event told Rapaport News. A surplus of lower-value polished has spooked the market, with attendees bringing a large volume of goods to the exhibition. The number of stones on the RapNet Show Listings service, an electronic catalog of inventory, grew to a record 160,000 for the Hong Kong event, compared with the usual 100,000 to 130,000.

