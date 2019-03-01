Oversupply an Issue at Hong Kong Show

Forum examines impact of new tech on jewellery industry Industry experts came together at a forum during the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to discuss how new technology is changing different aspects of the jewellery industry, including design, manufacturing, marketing and retail, and what the...

Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director creates her own jewellery line Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director, jewellery and watches, launches her own conceptual jewellery line, which is accessible for all groups of buyers, says businessoffashion.com.



Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.



Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

