News

BK16 most prospective of kimberlites being evaluated in Orapa - Tsodilo

Tsodilo Resources said its BK16 kimberlite project is the most prospective of the kimberlites currently being evaluated in the Orapa kimberlite field, in Orapa, Botswana.

07 march 2019

ALROSA’s February sales of rough and polished diamonds show increase by 23% to $345.6 m

In February, total sales of rough and polished diamonds increased to $345.6 million, up 23% compared to January 2019 (up $64.1 m).

07 march 2019

De Beers diamond verification instruments get thumbs up

De Beers Group Industry Services said all four of their diamond verification instruments (DVI) submitted for testing as part of Project ASSURE have received outstanding results.

07 march 2019

Intesa is ready to buy diamonds back from its customers

Intesa Sanpaolo has already refunded money to 60% of its customers, who purchased diamonds as an investment, according to Reuters.

07 march 2019

ALROSA shares fell to six months minimum

ALROSA shares dropped by 1.76% at the trading session held on Tuesday. The trading in equities of the Russian diamond mining company closed at 92.00 rubles per share. This was reported by the BCS Express portal, which noted that the company’s equities...

06 march 2019

Low value diamond market hanging on for inevitable demise of Rio’s Argyle mine

Today
Expert reports

(miningmx.com) - Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but they have done few favours for investors over the past few years. Right now, the diamond equity market is reminiscent of that famous description of an Elizabethan drama: “The stage is strewn with rushes in the first act and corpses in the fifth”.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished