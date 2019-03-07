Low value diamond market hanging on for inevitable demise of Rio’s Argyle mine

(miningmx.com) - Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but they have done few favours for investors over the past few years. Right now, the diamond equity market is reminiscent of that famous description of an Elizabethan drama: “The stage is strewn with rushes in the first act and corpses in the fifth”.
BK16 most prospective of kimberlites being evaluated in Orapa - Tsodilo
Tsodilo Resources said its BK16 kimberlite project is the most prospective of the kimberlites currently being evaluated in the Orapa kimberlite field, in Orapa, Botswana.
07 march 2019
ALROSA’s February sales of rough and polished diamonds show increase by 23% to $345.6 m
In February, total sales of rough and polished diamonds increased to $345.6 million, up 23% compared to January 2019 (up $64.1 m).
07 march 2019
De Beers diamond verification instruments get thumbs up
De Beers Group Industry Services said all four of their diamond verification instruments (DVI) submitted for testing as part of Project ASSURE have received outstanding results.
07 march 2019
Intesa is ready to buy diamonds back from its customers
Intesa Sanpaolo has already refunded money to 60% of its customers, who purchased diamonds as an investment, according to Reuters.
07 march 2019
ALROSA shares fell to six months minimum
ALROSA shares dropped by 1.76% at the trading session held on Tuesday. The trading in equities of the Russian diamond mining company closed at 92.00 rubles per share. This was reported by the BCS Express portal, which noted that the company’s equities...
06 march 2019