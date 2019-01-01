News

AGD Diamonds sold diamonds worth 2.4 billion rubles in December 2018

AGD Diamonds has published its production results for December 2018. AGD Diamonds, which develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia, sold rough diamonds worth 2,381,170 thousand rubles.

Increase in demand from India fails to boost De Beers rough sales

De Beers, which is 85 percent-owned by Anglo American, said the overall demand for lower value rough diamonds remained subdued as its second sales cycle of 2019 dropped 13.9% to $490 million compared with $563 million, a year earlier.

World Diamond Council welcomes UN General Assembly resolution calling for reforms to enhance effectiveness of the Kimberley Process

The World Diamond Council has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 1, which calls for a strengthening of the Kimberley Process (KP), to more effectively sever the link between the...

Vast Resources raises £852k to fund Marange operations, other activities

Vast Resources, which recently acquired rights to a new diamond concession in Zimbabwe, has raised £852,500 before costs through a placing and subscription of 557 million ordinary shares.

Armenia increases tax on imports of gold and diamonds from non-EAEU countries

The Armenian government has decided to consistently increase the tax on imported gold and diamonds from the non-EAEU countries.

New guidance reveals what will happen to businesses trading in rough diamonds in no-deal Brexit scenario

Today
(Professional Jeweller) - New guidance from the Government reveals what the jewellery industry professional working with rough diamonds can expect on day one of a no-deal Brexit scenario.
