Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers

De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project

Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

Yesterday

Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.

Yesterday

India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows

The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...

Yesterday

Diamond Mining: You’re Killin’ Me, “Smalls”

Yesterday
(valuewalk.com) - Diamond miners are struggling amid disappointing prices during the holiday season and into the new year. However, it appears the weakness isn’t affecting the entire industry uniformly. It’s the “smalls,” or smaller stones, which have offset the supply/ demand balance, resulting in higher prices for bigger stones based on their sizes rather than purely on quality and carat number. Since smaller-size stones are weighing on overall diamond prices, the well-known phrase from the film The Sandlot comes to mind: “You’re killin’ me, Smalls!”
