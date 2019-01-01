The Lab-Grown Diamond Industry Is Still Out-Hustling the Natural

World Diamond Council welcomes UN General Assembly resolution calling for reforms to enhance effectiveness of the Kimberley Process The World Diamond Council has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 1, which calls for a strengthening of the Kimberley Process (KP), to more effectively sever the link between the...

Founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ dies in Paris Ehud Arie Laniado, a diamond trader and the founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ (MDGT ™) died last Saturday in a Paris clinic at 65.

WFDB's Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting debates industry issues in Hong Kong The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) held its annual Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting in Hong Kong, hosted by the Hong Kong Diamond Bourse.

AGD Diamonds recovered a 66.95-carat diamond and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky AGD Diamonds said that it had unearthed a gem quality diamond weighing 66.95 ct at the Grib diamond deposit and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky.

