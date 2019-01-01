News

World Diamond Council welcomes UN General Assembly resolution calling for reforms to enhance effectiveness of the Kimberley Process

The World Diamond Council has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 1, which calls for a strengthening of the Kimberley Process (KP), to more effectively sever the link between the...

Founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ dies in Paris

Ehud Arie Laniado, a diamond trader and the founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ (MDGT ™) died last Saturday in a Paris clinic at 65.

WFDB's Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting debates industry issues in Hong Kong

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) held its annual Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting in Hong Kong, hosted by the Hong Kong Diamond Bourse.

AGD Diamonds recovered a 66.95-carat diamond and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky

AGD Diamonds said that it had unearthed a gem quality diamond weighing 66.95 ct at the Grib diamond deposit and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky.

Forum examines impact of new tech on jewellery industry

Industry experts came together at a forum during the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to discuss how new technology is changing different aspects of the jewellery industry, including design, manufacturing, marketing and retail, and what the...

The Lab-Grown Diamond Industry Is Still Out-Hustling the Natural

(jckonline.com) - For the last six months, I have written a lot on lab-grown diamonds. Sometimes, I feel I’m writing too much. I have asked myself, “Why haven’t I been covering other issues or companies?” But now I realize that might not be the right question. In 2014, I wrote that the lab-grown diamond industry was out-promoting the natural. That is even more pronounced now. I don’t get many pitches from natural diamond companies. And some of the pitches I do get are kind of dull. By contrast, I get at least two or three pitches on lab-grown diamonds a week. They often borrow ideas from the natural industry and repackage them in flashy ways: An all-diamond ring! The Victoria’s Secret bra! A proposal contest!

