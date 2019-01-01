The Lab-Grown Diamond Industry Is Still Out-Hustling the Natural

News
World Diamond Council welcomes UN General Assembly resolution calling for reforms to enhance effectiveness of the Kimberley Process
The World Diamond Council has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 1, which calls for a strengthening of the Kimberley Process (KP), to more effectively sever the link between the...
Founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ dies in Paris
Ehud Arie Laniado, a diamond trader and the founder of Mercury Diamond Global Tracker ™ (MDGT ™) died last Saturday in a Paris clinic at 65.
WFDB's Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting debates industry issues in Hong Kong
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) held its annual Asian Summit-Executive Committee meeting in Hong Kong, hosted by the Hong Kong Diamond Bourse.
AGD Diamonds recovered a 66.95-carat diamond and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky
AGD Diamonds said that it had unearthed a gem quality diamond weighing 66.95 ct at the Grib diamond deposit and named it after Anatoly Stankovsky.
Forum examines impact of new tech on jewellery industry
Industry experts came together at a forum during the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show to discuss how new technology is changing different aspects of the jewellery industry, including design, manufacturing, marketing and retail, and what the...
