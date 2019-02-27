Diamond Market – Rapid Growth in Jewelry Sector Propelled the Usage of Diamonds in Asia Pacific for 2018

27 february 2019

(World Analytics) - Diamond is the most concentrated form of pure crystalline carbon in nature and has the properties of highest hardness and thermal conductivity. These are the most durable, expensive, and rarest mineral found across the globe. Diamonds are used in multiple industrial applications such as polishing tools and cutting. It has gained popularity across the globe for its beauty as a gemstone. The major producers of diamond across the globe are the Central & Southern Africa countries, Russia, Australia, Canada, and Botswana. Diamonds are attractive among end-users for its usage in the industrial and fashion sector. Moreover, it is found to be popular among consumers as it is considered to be the most precious ornament. Diamonds are used to make jewelry which has high demand during weddings, and on special occasions. They are also used as a fashion statement. Revenue growth of rough diamonds is largely attributed to increased production by smaller players.