Diamond Market – Rapid Growth in Jewelry Sector Propelled the Usage of Diamonds in Asia Pacific for 2018

(World Analytics) - Diamond is the most concentrated form of pure crystalline carbon in nature and has the properties of highest hardness and thermal conductivity. These are the most durable, expensive, and rarest mineral found across the globe. Diamonds are used in multiple industrial applications such as polishing tools and cutting. It has gained popularity across the globe for its beauty as a gemstone. The major producers of diamond across the globe are the Central & Southern Africa countries, Russia, Australia, Canada, and Botswana. Diamonds are attractive among end-users for its usage in the industrial and fashion sector. Moreover, it is found to be popular among consumers as it is considered to be the most precious ornament. Diamonds are used to make jewelry which has high demand during weddings, and on special occasions. They are also used as a fashion statement. Revenue growth of rough diamonds is largely attributed to increased production by smaller players.
Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers
De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.
Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project
Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.
Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.
Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE
IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.
India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows
The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...
