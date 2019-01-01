News

ALROSA shares fell to six months minimum

ALROSA shares dropped by 1.76% at the trading session held on Tuesday. The trading in equities of the Russian diamond mining company closed at 92.00 rubles per share. This was reported by the BCS Express portal, which noted that the company’s equities...

Yesterday

CIBJO President: Harmonisation of standards, terminology and testing methods critical for Chinese trade's development

Strict adherence to agreed-to grading standards, nomenclature and methods of testing are prerequisites for the development of the gemstone and jewellery industries in China, which are keen to establish a leading position internationally, and in the Asia-Pacific...

Yesterday

Diamcor latest tender achieves $308.06/carat

Diamcor Mining has sold 1,220.23 carats of rough diamonds recovered from ongoing processing exercises performed at its Venetia Project, in South Africa for $376,000.

Yesterday

India Jewellery Park inaugurated in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce Industry & Civil Aviation and Shri Subhash Desai State Minister of Industries & Mining inaugurate a first-of-its-kind India Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai...

Yesterday

Star Diamond Corporation confirms high proportions of Type IIa diamonds in both the Star and the Orion South kimberlites

George H. Read, Senior Vice President Exploration and Development of Star Diamond Corporation announced that the Corporation has completed a major study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered from the Star and Orion...

Yesterday

Has the DNA of Retailing Been Compromised?

Today
Expert reports
(RobinReport) - If you think brick-and-mortar stores are in turmoil because of the internet, you would be wrong. The recent closing of Lord & Taylor’s iconic Fifth Avenue store was not preordained by the impact of e-commerce. The real problem was its ownership. The real-estate investment powerhouse owners had little understanding of the retail industry – in particular what it takes to implement an executive structure to build a profitable retail business. This is surprising since the investors own other well-established international retail brands that are doing well. In my opinion, their strategy is to purchase retail stores for their real estate locations and the ultimate real estate value of each site. Retailing is just a sideline business. Thanks to 40-plus years of a successful and privileged retail career, I’ve been fortunate to have worked alongside some of the most amazing merchants and retailers who have built the industry’s impressive reputation. I can state with total confidence that a compromise in the industry’s DNA is precisely what has taken place.

