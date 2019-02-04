News

Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers

De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project

Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

Yesterday

Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.

Yesterday

India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows

The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...

Yesterday

Could Tiffany & Co. tip the scales in favor of a more transparent diamond industry?

04 february 2019
Expert reports
(fashionista.com) - When Tiffany & Co. announced earlier this month that it planned to start telling its customers exactly where their diamonds come from, it was couched in the bold claim that the company would be sparking a "new era of diamond transparency" by doing so. "Tiffany believes that knowing provenance" — i.e. where diamonds are sourced — "is critical to ensuring its diamonds are among the most responsibly sourced in the world," the brand said in a release. So is Tiffany & Co. really poised to usher in a new era of transparency in the world of fine jewelry?

