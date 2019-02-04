Could Tiffany & Co. tip the scales in favor of a more transparent diamond industry?

News
Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers
De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.
Yesterday
Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project
Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.
Yesterday
Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE
IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.
Yesterday
India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows
The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...
Yesterday