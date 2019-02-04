Could Tiffany & Co. tip the scales in favor of a more transparent diamond industry?

Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.



Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.



Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.

