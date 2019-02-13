Rolex rumoured to be considering buying Patek Philippe

13 february 2019

(WatchPro) - At the risk of propagating fake news based on nothing more than gossip at SIHH, WatchPro cannot resist sharing the gossip that a well-placed Swiss banking analyst thinks that Patek Philippe is up for sale. The industry has had 24 hours to come up with concrete evidence of the news since Bloomberg broke the story, but the only additional speculation that seems to be gaining currency is that the best buyer for Patek Philippe would be Rolex. Whether it is this reasonably obvious suitability for a marriage that has seen Rolex inserted into the story (which may be groundless in the first place), or whether it has any basis in truth is pure speculation.