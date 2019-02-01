News

Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers

De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.

Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project

Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.

India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows

The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...

Polished Diamond Price Index: Year Ends With Mixed Results

01 february 2019
Expert reports
(ehudlaniado.com) - Prices of smaller goods, below one carat, continued to rise in December after increasing in November, responding to rising demand in the consumer market. Larger goods, however, which suffered from price declines in November, experienced a long-awaited revival, rising 1-1.5% in December, according to the Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™). The MDGT™ index averaged 109.45 in December 2018. Polished diamond price increases are a typical cyclical trend in November and December, as holiday season purchases drive demand. This year, as in the 2017 holiday season, consumers made their diamond jewelry purchases very late in the season. November was marked by limited demand, with a pick-up taking place only in the last two weeks of December. This past year, just like the holiday season, suffered from sputtering demand, extreme price sensitivity, and very focused demand for a relatively limited range of goods.

