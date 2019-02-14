News

Synthetic diamond wholesale prices down 60% – De Beers

De Beers said wholesale prices for synthetic diamonds eased by up to 60% since the group commenced selling the laboratory-grown stones for jewellery last September.

Botswana Diamonds intersects 12 kimberlites at SA project

Botswana Diamonds, which completed drilling on the farm Hartbeesfontein, as part of its first phase of the intensification drilling programme on Thorny River project in South Africa, has intersected 12 kimberlites from 18 holes drilled.

Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun.

Alrosa welcomes Belgian IGC Group as a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the oldest diamond companies in the world, recently became a member of ALROSA ALLIANCE, joining the most responsible and reputable diamond market participants.

India Pavilion presents trendy and innovative jewellery at Hong Kong International Shows

The India Pavilion, organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has an impressive presence at the 6th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl show held from 26th February to 2nd March 2019 at AsiaWorld-Expo and at the...

Huge Diamonds Capture Headlines But Don't Fill Clients' Demands

14 february 2019
Expert reports
(idexonline.com) - It would be interesting to witness the reactions of senior De Beers' management past and present when news is announced of a major diamond find at a mine that it sold off at some point in the past. The thought occurred to me this week after Gem Diamonds said it had found a 125-carat rough stone at the Letseng mine in the mountains of land-locked Lesotho. In an extraordinary run of finds, the stone was the 15th rough diamond weighing more than 100 carats that Gem Diamonds found in 2018.

