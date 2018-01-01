How to Best Use a Credit Card to Buy an Engagement Ring

News
Fashion for sustainable jewellery grows
Christie’s, the leading auction house selling fine jewellery, has hosted this year together with Vogue Italia the exhibition of sustainable jewellery The Protagonist, according to Christie’s.
Today
Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA Tender at Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility
Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Rough and Sawn at the Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility (ATF), AWDC reported.
Today
One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history
New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...
Yesterday
Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge
Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.
Yesterday
Jewellery will be subject to marking from January 1 – report
The Russian State Duma has passed the law on creating the united system of goods marking including jewellery which will enable the government to fight with illegal product turnover in the country, as per reports in mass media.
Yesterday