Fashion for sustainable jewellery grows

Christie’s, the leading auction house selling fine jewellery, has hosted this year together with Vogue Italia the exhibition of sustainable jewellery The Protagonist, according to Christie’s.

Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA Tender at Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility

Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Rough and Sawn at the Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility (ATF), AWDC reported.

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Jewellery will be subject to marking from January 1 – report

The Russian State Duma has passed the law on creating the united system of goods marking including jewellery which will enable the government to fight with illegal product turnover in the country, as per reports in mass media.

How to Best Use a Credit Card to Buy an Engagement Ring

Expert reports
(lendedu.com) - If you are one of the many people in the U.S. planning to pop the big question this year, you might be wondering how you are going to pay for the engagement ring. According to The Knot, a wedding website, the average amount of money spent on an engagement ring is close to $6,000. You may not spend that much, but even if it is somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000, it will still be a major purchase. If you’re like most people who don’t have that kind of cash lying around, you will probably use a credit card. While that is not ideal, you can make it work to your advantage if you use the right credit card and the right strategy. Short of that, you could end up paying much more for the engagement ring than you wanted.

