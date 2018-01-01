How to Best Use a Credit Card to Buy an Engagement Ring

Fashion for sustainable jewellery grows Christie’s, the leading auction house selling fine jewellery, has hosted this year together with Vogue Italia the exhibition of sustainable jewellery The Protagonist, according to Christie’s.



Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA Tender at Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Rough and Sawn at the Antwerp Diamond Tender Facility (ATF), AWDC reported.



One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.