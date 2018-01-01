News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Mercury Polished Diamond Price Index: Only Smaller Sizes Improve

(ehudlaniado.com) - Prices of smaller goods recovered in November, responding to rising demand. Larger goods, however, suffered from further price declines. The Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™) averaged 110.1 in November 2018, down 1.30% from October. Polished diamond price increases are a typical cyclical trend in November, as holiday season purchases drive demand. November is historically a period of rising demand for polished diamonds by retailers during the November-December holiday season. In the past few years, demand by jewelry manufacturers peaked in September, followed by a minor slide in October and a rise in November. The question is what goods are in demand, and therefore rising, as opposed to those items that are in lesser demand.

