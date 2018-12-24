News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Following a Period of Volatility, the Global Diamond Industry Regains Its Lustre With 2 Percent Growth in 2017

24 december 2018
Expert reports
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diamond industry emerged stronger in 2017 with 2 percent growth across all segments of the value chain, following a period of high volatility.  In line with positive luxury market trends, global diamond jewelry sales grew last year, fueled by strong macroeconomic fundamentals in the U.S., resurging demand from Chinese millennials, and increasing sales in the self-purchasing category in China.  This healthy demand led to an unprecedented jump of nearly 20 percent in diamond production volume last year and supported a 2 percent increase in cutting and polishing revenue, putting the segment on positive ground.  These are the findings from the eighth annual report on the global diamond industry prepared by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and Bain & Company.
