Zim attracts foreign investors to open a cutting and polishing centre in the country

Hangana Private Limited, a diamond company based in Botswana, has signed a MoU with local diamond companies in Zimbabwe to establish a new cutting and polishing facility, says harare24.com.

Angola to open an Industrial Development Hub focused on diamond industry

Angola intends to open an Industrial Development Hub in 2019 in Saurimo, Lunda Sul, says Macauhub.

De Beers Canada helps local communities

De Beers Canada said that its employees helped local communities where they work during this holiday season.

Maxim Shkadov appointed as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO

ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, announces the appointment of Maxim Shkadov, former CEO of Kristall Production Corporation, as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO. In the new position, he will coordinate the integration of the two companies...

Fashion for sustainable jewellery grows

Christie’s, the leading auction house selling fine jewellery, hosted this year - together with Vogue Italia - an exhibition of sustainable jewellery, The Protagonist.

Those Warranties on Diamond Invoices Are Changing

(jckonline.com) - Ever since 2003, after the Kimberley Process (KP) went live, World Diamond Council (WDC) has required that all natural diamonds have the following wording stamped on their invoice: The diamonds herein invoiced have been purchased from legitimate sources not involved in funding conflict and in compliance with United Nations resolutions. The seller hereby guarantees that these diamonds are conflict free, based on personal knowledge and/or written guarantees provided by the supplier of these diamonds. The World Diamond Council recently adopted new language for the invoices, which it will ask everyone in the diamond industry to use starting next year: The diamonds herein invoiced have been purchased [or sourced] from legitimate sources not involved in funding conflict, in compliance with United Nations Resolutions and corresponding national laws. [If they wish, companies can list the countries from which they are sourced.] The seller hereby guarantees that these diamonds are conflict free and confirms adherence to the WDC SoW Guidelines. WDC president Stephane Fischler says the group had long wanted to strengthen the system of warranties (SoW), the voluntary system that backs up the Kimberley Process.

