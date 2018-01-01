Those Warranties on Diamond Invoices Are Changing

Zim attracts foreign investors to open a cutting and polishing centre in the country Hangana Private Limited, a diamond company based in Botswana, has signed a MoU with local diamond companies in Zimbabwe to establish a new cutting and polishing facility, says harare24.com.



Angola to open an Industrial Development Hub focused on diamond industry Angola intends to open an Industrial Development Hub in 2019 in Saurimo, Lunda Sul, says Macauhub.



De Beers Canada helps local communities De Beers Canada said that its employees helped local communities where they work during this holiday season.

Maxim Shkadov appointed as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, announces the appointment of Maxim Shkadov, former CEO of Kristall Production Corporation, as adviser to ALROSA’s CEO. In the new position, he will coordinate the integration of the two companies...