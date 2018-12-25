Brooklyn Teenagers Build Multi-Million Dollar Jewelry Business In Four Years

(Forbes) - Working out of their home, Brooklyn brother and sister Adina and Mayer Kamkhatchi have built a multi-million dollar jewelry company – Adina’s Jewels – in four years, starting with $1,000 in seed money.
News
One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history
New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...
Today
Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge
Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.
Today
Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019
Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.
Yesterday
Senco launches Australian diamonds collection
Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.
Yesterday
Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp
Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.
Yesterday