One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Today

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Today

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Yesterday

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Yesterday

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Yesterday

The Millennial Market That Many Jewelers Are Missing

20 december 2018
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - Asian-American and Hispanic millennials are a growing force in the luxury goods market, though jewelers have been slow to recognize the increasing importance of this demographic, according to a new report by MVI Marketing. We started realizing about six months ago that this is the biggest shopping bloc within luxury goods for most American brands,” says MVI Marketing CEO Marty Hurwitz. “These consumers are living in our most expensive cities, they are attending top universities, they are buying premium real estate. Some luxury brands are not aware of this demographic. Most jewelry brands are not. Yet this is the growth demographic for luxury goods.”

