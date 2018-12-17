News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Today

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Today

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Yesterday

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Yesterday

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Yesterday

Diamond Prices are Sliding, and that is A Warning Sign

17 december 2018
Expert reports
(ehudlaniado.com) - In the past few months, we have witnessed polished diamond prices decline. They are sliding downward at a slow pace, with an occasional small rise before sliding again. So far this year, overall polished diamond prices lost 2.9%, according to Mercury Diamond Global Tracker™ (MDGT™). The majority of the decline took place in the third quarter of the year – 1.3%. Moderate price declines are not usually a source of great concern. What should worry the industry are the forces pushing polished diamond prices downward, the long-term trend, and the implications they may have on the industry at large.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished