One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Today

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Today

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Yesterday

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Yesterday

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Yesterday

Lab-grown diamonds are creating a more socially responsible diamond industry

13 december 2018
Expert reports
(theneweconomy.com) - The Millennial generation has been blamed for causing the demise of many an industry, but the diamond market is one that can make this claim with some confidence. Compared with previous generations, Millennials have a very different relationship to both money and marriage – two pillars of the $80bn mined-diamond industry. But with sales of the precious gemstones slowing, Millennials are not the only culprits: the advancement of laboratory-grown diamonds is changing the sector for good.

