One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Analysis: A Crisis in Melee

11 december 2018
Expert reports
(Rapaport) - Among the standout trends that have taken shape in the diamond trade this year is the poor performance of small and cheaper stones. But the drop in the so-called melee market has not been sudden. Supply levels in the midstream were high during the 2008 financial crisis and have remained so since. Inventory climbed significantly in 2017 as three new mines came on stream, leaving the market with an excess of available goods, and prices of small diamonds have dropped by up to 20% in 2018. However, the oversupply is not the only issue causing the slump. The November Rapaport Research Report outlines another three factors that have influenced the weakness in the melee market.

