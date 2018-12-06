News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Today

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Today

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Yesterday

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Yesterday

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Yesterday

African govts fight 'conflict diamonds' resolution

06 december 2018
Expert reports
(bulawayo24.com) - African governments led by South Africa are fighting tooth and nail to stop the passing of a resolution by the Kimberly Process to expand the definition of "conflict diamonds", it has been learnt. Civic society groups are pushing for the adoption of the resolution that activists argue will force African governments to prioritise human rights in the mining sector. In a recent statement, World Diamond Council (WDC) president Stephane Fischler said civil society groups would support the resolution.

