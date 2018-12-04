News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Today

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Today

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Yesterday

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Yesterday

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Yesterday

De Beers, Botswana to renew vows

04 december 2018
Expert reports
(The Patriot) - The longest and undoubtedly colossal business deal between Botswana Government and diamond selling giant, De Beers Group of companies, continues to flourish as the two parties start the re-negotiation of a new diamond sales agreement. The current sales agreement cemented in 2011 ends in 2021 and the two bodies are scheduled to start working on the terms for the new agreement soon. Speaking at the Diamond Conference, President Mokgweetsi Masisi enthusiastically highlighted that the two, Botswana Government and De Beers Group, will ‘renew their vows’. By this, the president was referring to the 10 year sales agreement that ends in two years.

