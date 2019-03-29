Brexit and the UK trade in rough diamonds: letter

News
AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018
Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine...
Yesterday
Mountain Province rakes in $24.2 mln from eighth diamond sale
Mountain Province Diamonds said it sold 366,505 carats from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, in Canada for $24.2 million or at an average realised value of $66 per carat.
Yesterday
Lucapa commissions Mothae treatment plant
Lucapa Diamond has begun commissioning the 1.1Mtpa treatment plant at its 70 percent-owned Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho despite winter snowfalls in the Maloti Mountains.
Yesterday
Proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%
The Kimberley Process claims that the proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%, compared to around 20% during the Sierra Leone civil war, which took place from 1991 to 2002, Mining-technology writes.
Yesterday
Petra boosts Q1 output, revenue
Petra Diamonds said its first quarter production for the financial year 2019 leaped 21 percent to about 1.1 million carats compared with 883,803 carats, a year earlier.
Yesterday