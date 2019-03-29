Brexit and the UK trade in rough diamonds: letter

AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018 Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine...

Mountain Province rakes in $24.2 mln from eighth diamond sale Mountain Province Diamonds said it sold 366,505 carats from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, in Canada for $24.2 million or at an average realised value of $66 per carat.

Lucapa commissions Mothae treatment plant Lucapa Diamond has begun commissioning the 1.1Mtpa treatment plant at its 70 percent-owned Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho despite winter snowfalls in the Maloti Mountains.

Proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2% The Kimberley Process claims that the proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%, compared to around 20% during the Sierra Leone civil war, which took place from 1991 to 2002, Mining-technology writes.