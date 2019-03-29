News

AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018

Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine...

Mountain Province rakes in $24.2 mln from eighth diamond sale

Mountain Province Diamonds said it sold 366,505 carats from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, in Canada for $24.2 million or at an average realised value of $66 per carat.  

Lucapa commissions Mothae treatment plant

Lucapa Diamond has begun commissioning the 1.1Mtpa treatment plant at its 70 percent-owned Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho despite winter snowfalls in the Maloti Mountains.

Proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%

The Kimberley Process claims that the proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%, compared to around 20% during the Sierra Leone civil war, which took place from 1991 to 2002, Mining-technology writes.

Petra boosts Q1 output, revenue

Petra Diamonds said its first quarter production for the financial year 2019 leaped 21 percent to about 1.1 million carats compared with 883,803 carats, a year earlier.

Brexit and the UK trade in rough diamonds: letter

(gov.uk) – Dear traders, you will be aware that the UK is leaving the European Union (EU) on 29 March 2019. As this will have implications on the UK’s participation in the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and therefore the UK trade in rough diamonds, I thought I should inform you about what you will need to do to prepare yourself for trading internationally in rough diamonds once we leave the EU.

