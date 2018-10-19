News

IDE partners with Alibaba; Launching venture at CIIE in Shanghai

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), which has been working with Alibaba.com for the past year on B2B diamond sales, is expanding its activity in the Chinese market through Alibaba’s luxury platform, Ali Auction (paimai.taobao.com).

Today

Marie Antoinette's jewels go on show before auction

Marie Antoinette's dazzling jewellery, unseen in public for two centuries, went on show in London on Friday before going on sale next month in a rare auction of such treasures.

Today

World Diamond Council to Gather in India for 14th Annual General Meeting

The World Diamond Council (WDC) will kick off its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, India on October 22-23 with a focus on reform of the Kimberley Process and WDC System of Warranties in support of a commitment to sustainable...

19 october 2018

GJSCI calls upon training institutes and industry bodies to join hands as partners for growth

The new Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI), Sanjay Kothari (former GJEPC Chairman) shared his vision for GJSCI at a press meet on 17 August.

19 october 2018

Rockwell’s SA subsidiary still under provisional liquidation

Rockwell Diamonds said its subsidiary in South Africa is still under provisional liquidation as it goes ahead with plans to dispose of its investment in the Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA.

19 october 2018

Diamond trade must reform in face of threat from synthetic stones: U.S.

Today
Expert reports
(Reuters) - The diamond trade must confront its tarnished image and revamp its certification scheme or risk seeing increasingly demanding consumers spurn natural stones in favor of cheaper synthetic diamonds, a senior U.S. official said. Bloody African civil wars in the 1990s prompted diamond companies, governments and rights groups to come together to set up the Kimberley Process to prevent the sale of so-called “blood diamonds” from funding conflicts. But the body only considers conflict stones to be those whose sales fund armed groups seeking to overthrow legitimate governments, a definition that does not cover a wide range of human rights and labor abuses. Efforts to broaden the scope of the scheme have been stymied for a decade, civil society groups say, by member states including China, Russia and a number of African nations. “(Consumers) probably think they’re getting anything from a green standard to a human rights standard to a high labor standard, and in fact none of that is really conveyed by the Kimberley Process,” Pamela Fierst-Walsh told Reuters on Monday (October 1, 2018). Fierst-Walsh - senior advisor on conflict minerals for the United States, the world’s top consumer of diamonds - spoke as Kimberley Process members weigh reforms ahead of a meeting in Brussels in November.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished