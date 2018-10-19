Diamond trade must reform in face of threat from synthetic stones: U.S.

News
IDE partners with Alibaba; Launching venture at CIIE in Shanghai
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), which has been working with Alibaba.com for the past year on B2B diamond sales, is expanding its activity in the Chinese market through Alibaba’s luxury platform, Ali Auction (paimai.taobao.com).
Today
Marie Antoinette's jewels go on show before auction
Marie Antoinette's dazzling jewellery, unseen in public for two centuries, went on show in London on Friday before going on sale next month in a rare auction of such treasures.
Today
World Diamond Council to Gather in India for 14th Annual General Meeting
The World Diamond Council (WDC) will kick off its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, India on October 22-23 with a focus on reform of the Kimberley Process and WDC System of Warranties in support of a commitment to sustainable...
19 october 2018
GJSCI calls upon training institutes and industry bodies to join hands as partners for growth
The new Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI), Sanjay Kothari (former GJEPC Chairman) shared his vision for GJSCI at a press meet on 17 August.
19 october 2018
Rockwell’s SA subsidiary still under provisional liquidation
Rockwell Diamonds said its subsidiary in South Africa is still under provisional liquidation as it goes ahead with plans to dispose of its investment in the Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA.
19 october 2018