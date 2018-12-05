News

One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news...

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business.

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.

Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21.

Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.

Will green diamonds become a China investor’s best friend?

05 december 2018
(The South China Morning Post) - Green diamonds – exceedingly rare, and, at least for now, cheaper than other coloured diamonds – are beginning to catch on with Asian collectors and investors. Since 2014, only 13 lots of green diamonds have made their way into Bonhams auctions – eight of which sold in Hong Kong. Diamonds in the “fancy colour” family are priced according to the vividness and purity of their colour. A pure green diamond can sell for upwards of US$1 million per carat at auction. Or even more.

