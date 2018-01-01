De Beers’ Lightbox Brand: Early Reviews and Future Plans

Expert RA confirmed the rating of AGD DIMONDS at ruBB + The Expert RA rating agency (hereinafter the Agency) confirmed the credit rating of AGD DIAMONDS, AO at the level of ruBB +. The rating outlook is stable.

Ernie Blom calls for stronger role for WFDB; Think Tank to strengthen global role On the concluding day of the 38th World Diamond Congress at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai, the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) President Ernie Blom called on Diamond Exchange presidents and members to join hands...

Industry leaders call for united efforts to tackle challenges The WFDB President Ernie Blom claimed that this was one of the more important Congresses to be held at a time when the global diamond industry was facing various challenges. He was speaking at the 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial General Body...

CBG visits IDE on its first buying mission Continental Buying Group (CBG), the largest independent jewelry organization in the United States, conducted its first buying mission to the Israeli bourse at the invitation of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) yesterday.