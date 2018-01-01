News

Expert RA confirmed the rating of AGD DIMONDS at ruBB +

The Expert RA rating agency (hereinafter the Agency) confirmed the credit rating of AGD DIAMONDS, AO at the level of ruBB +. The rating outlook is stable.

Today

Ernie Blom calls for stronger role for WFDB; Think Tank to strengthen global role

On the concluding day of the 38th World Diamond Congress at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai, the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) President Ernie Blom called on Diamond Exchange presidents and members to join hands...

Today

Industry leaders call for united efforts to tackle challenges

The WFDB President Ernie Blom claimed that this was one of the more important Congresses to be held at a time when the global diamond industry was facing various challenges. He was speaking at the 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial General Body...

Yesterday

CBG visits IDE on its first buying mission

Continental Buying Group (CBG), the largest independent jewelry organization in the United States, conducted its first buying mission to the Israeli bourse at the invitation of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) yesterday.

Yesterday

Lucara to launch digital sales platform next month

Lucara Diamond said its wholly-owned digital sales platform, Clara diamond solutions, will start operations next month with a select group of large vertically integrated jewellery houses and global diamond manufacturers.

Yesterday

De Beers’ Lightbox Brand: Early Reviews and Future Plans

Today
Expert reports
(jckonline.com) - De Beers’ first announcement of its lab-grown diamond line set the jewelry world on fire. But last week Lightbox Jewelry debuted, and the world still seems mostly the same. The most-talked-about offering—the pendant with the 1 ct. white center stone for $900 (with mounting)—was, at press time, sold out. And while chief marketing officer Sally Morrison says early demand has been healthy, she admits it’s possible that a lot of the initial orders, particularly in the first two days, may have come from curious jewelry folk.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished