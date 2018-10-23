Richemont Could Buy Buccellati, Report Says

News
GJEPC presents 2nd India Diamond Week with 120 international buyers from 29 countries
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organized the second edition of India International Diamond Week powered by Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) from 23rd to 25th October 2018 on the sidelines of World Diamond...
Yesterday
38th World Diamond Congress in Mumbai kicks off with Committees debating industry issues
The 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), began on Tuesday in Mumbai with the WFDB holding important Committee...
Yesterday
De Beers Q3 diamond output drops 5pc to 8.7 mln ct
De Beers’ diamond production dropped by 5 percent to 8.7 million carats in the third quarter due to lower grades and volumes at Jwaneng mine in Botswana and Venetia mine in South Africa, respectively.
Yesterday
Debswana’s Jwaneng mine commissions two XRT ore sorters
Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana government, has commissioned two high-throughput X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorters at its Jwaneng mine as key components of its new large diamond recovery pilot plant.
Yesterday
AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018
Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine...
23 october 2018