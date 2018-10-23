Richemont Could Buy Buccellati, Report Says

GJEPC presents 2nd India Diamond Week with 120 international buyers from 29 countries The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organized the second edition of India International Diamond Week powered by Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) from 23rd to 25th October 2018 on the sidelines of World Diamond...

38th World Diamond Congress in Mumbai kicks off with Committees debating industry issues The 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), began on Tuesday in Mumbai with the WFDB holding important Committee...

De Beers Q3 diamond output drops 5pc to 8.7 mln ct De Beers’ diamond production dropped by 5 percent to 8.7 million carats in the third quarter due to lower grades and volumes at Jwaneng mine in Botswana and Venetia mine in South Africa, respectively.

Debswana’s Jwaneng mine commissions two XRT ore sorters Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana government, has commissioned two high-throughput X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorters at its Jwaneng mine as key components of its new large diamond recovery pilot plant.