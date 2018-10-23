News

GJEPC presents 2nd India Diamond Week with 120 international buyers from 29 countries

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organized the second edition of India International Diamond Week powered by Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) from 23rd to 25th October 2018 on the sidelines of World Diamond...

38th World Diamond Congress in Mumbai kicks off with Committees debating industry issues

The 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), began on Tuesday in Mumbai with the WFDB holding important Committee...

De Beers Q3 diamond output drops 5pc to 8.7 mln ct

De Beers’ diamond production dropped by 5 percent to 8.7 million carats in the third quarter due to lower grades and volumes at Jwaneng mine in Botswana and Venetia mine in South Africa, respectively.

Debswana’s Jwaneng mine commissions two XRT ore sorters

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana government, has commissioned two high-throughput X-Ray Transmission (XRT) ore sorters at its Jwaneng mine as key components of its new large diamond recovery pilot plant.

AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018

Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine...

Richemont Could Buy Buccellati, Report Says

(jckonline.com) - Richemont is looking into buying Italian jeweler Buccellati, an unexpected turn given its current owner purchased it just a little more than a year ago, according to a Reuters report quoting Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera‘s supplement L’Economia. Another entity that has expressed interest in a possible purchase is Mayhoola, an investment fund linked to the Qatari royal family that frequently invests in luxury brands, the report said. If the brand is sold, it would be the 99-year-old jeweler’s third owner in the last three years.

