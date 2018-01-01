News

SA mining output continues on downward trajectory – report

South Africa’s August mining output dropped by 9.1 percent year-on-year following July's 4.1 percent slump, according to a news report citing Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).

Russia’s Ministry of Finance supports the creation of the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma region

Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Aleksey Moiseev said that the Ministry of Finance supports the initiative to organize the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma Province, which is a leader in jewellery manufacturing by volume in Russia, says...

Marange’s T1A concession has significant potential, says Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds and its partner Vast Resources have received a positive preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage Concession (Block T1A) within the Marange diamond fields of Zimbabwe.

Zambia’s proposed mining tax increases retrogressive – report

The Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) said the country’s planned mining tax increases will affect mineral exploration and production in Africa’s second biggest copper producer.

Brett O’Connor appointed new Bonhams Jewelry Director

Bonhams said Tuesday that it appointed Brett O’Connor its Senior International Jewelry Director and Senior Vice President for the US, according to Rapaport.

Will Lab-Grown Diamonds Replace the Real Thing?

(barrons.com) - As De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond mining and retail company, moves into “synthetic” diamonds, a question that naturally arises is: Will laboratory-grown diamonds overtake the real thing?

