Will Lab-Grown Diamonds Replace the Real Thing?

SA mining output continues on downward trajectory – report South Africa’s August mining output dropped by 9.1 percent year-on-year following July's 4.1 percent slump, according to a news report citing Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).

Russia’s Ministry of Finance supports the creation of the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma region Russian Deputy Minister of Finance Aleksey Moiseev said that the Ministry of Finance supports the initiative to organize the Jewellery Competence Center in the Kostroma Province, which is a leader in jewellery manufacturing by volume in Russia, says...

Marange’s T1A concession has significant potential, says Botswana Diamonds Botswana Diamonds and its partner Vast Resources have received a positive preliminary geological valuation of the Heritage Concession (Block T1A) within the Marange diamond fields of Zimbabwe.

Zambia’s proposed mining tax increases retrogressive – report The Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) said the country’s planned mining tax increases will affect mineral exploration and production in Africa’s second biggest copper producer.